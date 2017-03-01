Portland Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis will have arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder and will likely miss the rest of the season Blazers' Davis to have shoulder surgery, likely out for year Portland Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis will have arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder and will likely miss the rest of the season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mbc1Wg PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis will have arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder and will likely miss the rest of the season.

