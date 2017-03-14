Beyond the Arc Podcast #72: Torn Knees, Mended Lineups
The big news of last night: Chandler Parsons is out indefinitely with a partial meniscus tear . What does that mean for the Grizzlies this year? What about the years after that? How much better does it make the Grizzlies not to have Parsons taking up 20 minutes of rotation time? The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes , so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there.
