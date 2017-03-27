Beasley Shines, But Skyforce Fall To ...

Beasley Shines, But Skyforce Fall To Blue

Denver Nuggets assignee Malik Beasley exploded for a career-high 32 points, a career-high 19 rebounds, and seven assists but the Sioux Falls Skyforce fell to the Oklahoma City Blue by a final score of 128-113 on Thursday night in Oklahoma City. The Skyforce led by as many as 15 points early in the game, and a first quarter double-double from Beasley helped them to a 32-21 lead entering the second quarter.

