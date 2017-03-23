Antetokounmpo's 32 points lead Bucks over Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the streaking Milwaukee Bucks, who cruised to a 116-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night . The win moved the Bucks into a tie with Indiana for the sixth spot, one game behind fifth-place Atlanta in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

