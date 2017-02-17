Tony Allen 2.0: Why Andre Roberson might end up a defensive dynamo for a team other than the Thunder
Andre Roberson, left, has defended the best players in the NBA, including two-time MVP Steph Curry, but with the trade deadline approaching and the Thunder needing offensive upgrades, his defensive prowess on the perimeter might not be enough to keep him in Oklahoma City. [PHOTO BY NATE BILLINGS, THE OKLAHOMAN] The shooting guard was unappreciated and unloved in the small-market city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC