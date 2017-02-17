Tony Allen 2.0: Why Andre Roberson mi...

Tony Allen 2.0: Why Andre Roberson might end up a defensive dynamo for a team other than the Thunder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Andre Roberson, left, has defended the best players in the NBA, including two-time MVP Steph Curry, but with the trade deadline approaching and the Thunder needing offensive upgrades, his defensive prowess on the perimeter might not be enough to keep him in Oklahoma City. [PHOTO BY NATE BILLINGS, THE OKLAHOMAN] The shooting guard was unappreciated and unloved in the small-market city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,036,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC