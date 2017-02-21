The 10 super-agents in the NBA who represent more than $1.5 billion in player salaries
As salaries in the NBA continue to skyrocket and player movement has become more difficult, agents are more powerful than ever. As we near the NBA trade deadline, we have already seen the impact agents can wield as it is widely believed that the underwhelming return in the DeMarcus Cousins trade was driven by his agents telling teams Cousins would not re-sign with any team that traded for him .
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
