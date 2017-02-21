The 10 super-agents in the NBA who re...

The 10 super-agents in the NBA who represent more than $1.5 billion in player salaries

As salaries in the NBA continue to skyrocket and player movement has become more difficult, agents are more powerful than ever. As we near the NBA trade deadline, we have already seen the impact agents can wield as it is widely believed that the underwhelming return in the DeMarcus Cousins trade was driven by his agents telling teams Cousins would not re-sign with any team that traded for him .

