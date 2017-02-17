Takes a village: 'Greek Freak' got many assists growing up
In this Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, photo, graffiti by artist Same84 depicting Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetonkoumpo covers the basketball field in Athens, Greece, of Tritonas, the first team of Giannis Antetokounmpo. From a scrawny, literally hungry kid kicking a ball around in an open field in the Athens neighborhood of Sepolia to a starter in the NBA All-Star Game, Antetonkoumpo has come a very long way.
