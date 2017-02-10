Suns' Alex Len suspended for 1 game

The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns center Alex Len for one game without pay for leaving the bench during an on-court altercation in a Wednesday night game against the Grizzlies in Memphis. The NBA also fined three players $15,000 each for their roles in the altercation - Phoenix guard Tyler Ulis and forward Marquese Chriss and Memphis guard Troy Daniels.

