Scorching hot Nuggets tie NBA 3-point record in stunning win over Warriors
Lots of NBA teams have been trying to solve the riddle of how to beat the Golden State Warriors this season, but the Nuggets figured out the answer on Monday night: just never miss a shot. The Nuggets tied an NBA record by making 24 3-pointers en route to an impressive 132-110 home victory over the Warriors.
