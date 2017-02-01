Rookie Ladder: Grizzlies' Baldwin Using D-League To Advantage
Wade Baldwin IV returned to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday convinced he was better after spending time in the NBA D-League. He was showing no signs of frustration at being sent down to the Iowa Energy again -- this time for three weeks -- and determined that his time in the minors would eventually become part of the success story.
