Recap: the Nuggets lose to the Cavaliers 125-109

The Cleveland announcers called Nikola "Mr. Jokic" early in the game, and he proved he deserved the honorific by posting a line of 27 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists. That wasn't enough to dethrone the champs in their house, however, as the Cavaliers defeated Denver 125-109 behind 27 each from LeBron James and Kyrie Irving , while making 15-of-30 threes.

