Pistons vs. Lakers final score: Drummond feasts on baby Lakers
The Lakers were in town for their final appearance at the Palace of Auburn Hills, but this was nothing like the matchups of the late 1980s. Instead, the Pistons romped to a 121-102 win against a young Los Angeles squad that has decided to bench most of their vets to allow their young players to learn on the fly.
