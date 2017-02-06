Pistons vs. 76ers: Joel Embiid out ag...

Pistons vs. 76ers: Joel Embiid out again for Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers guard Nik Stauskas questions a call by referee John Goble during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. vs. Philadelphia 76ers When: 7:30 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 6 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -9 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons return to the Palace for the start of a three-game homestand Monday against Philadelphia.

