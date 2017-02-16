Pistons High / Low: Greg Monroe and M...

Pistons High / Low: Greg Monroe and Michael Beasley shoot Bucks past Pistons

Marcus Morris connected on four of his eight three point attempts on his way to a game high 26 points but his drives stood out: Mook can get a shot off any time he wants but the drives and penetration will not only help him score but his teammates too: Offensively, Jon Leuer played his part netting 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Leuer also chipped in with 11 rebounds: Greg Monroe finished with 25 points on 12-15 shooting and 13 rebounds.

