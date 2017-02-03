Pistons get career night from Marcus ...

Pistons get career night from Marcus Morris to beat Timberwolves

On a night where nothing seemed to come easy and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope failed to capitalize on his career numbers, Morris set his own. He scored a career-high 36 points and hit five triples to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 116-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Palace.

