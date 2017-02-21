Pacers beat Grizzlies 102-92 to end six-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies' Mike Conley shoots against Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Indianapolis. Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph shoots against Indiana Pacers' Rakeem Christmas during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.