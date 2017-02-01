No contest: Heat push streak to 9, ro...

No contest: Heat push streak to 9, roll Hawks 116-93

Waco Tribune-Herald

Goran Dragic scored 27 points, Dion Waiters added 20 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to nine games by easing past the Atlanta Hawks 116-93 on Wednesday night. Hassan Whiteside scored 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Heat, who hadn't won nine straight since November 2013.

Chicago, IL

