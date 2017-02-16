Nets set new standard for home futility

Brooklyn established a new standard for home futility Monday night at the Barclays Center, losing its 15th consecutive game at the Downtown arena in a 112-103 setback to the rugged Memphis Grizzlies in front of a loyal but disheartened gathering of 13,597 on the corners of Atlantic and Flatbush avenues. Brook Lopez and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points apiece for the Nets , who have dropped 13 in a row overall and haven't found a way to eke out a win on their own herringbone-designed hardwood since the day after Christmas.

