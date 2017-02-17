NBA Trade Deadline 2017: Grading 2016's Deadline Deals, 1 Year Later

It's tough to tell whether the 2017 NBA trade deadline will feature a flurry of activity or cause most of us to fall asleep. Sure, some notable names have been tossed around, but with the Golden State Warriors running away from the pack, will any team be willing to shell out significant assets for a player who won't put it over the top? On one hand, some guys will be more valuable than ever if they're on contracts that significantly predate the upcoming deal.

