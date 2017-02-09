NBA roundup: Heat win 12th straight

Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and James Johnson added 20 as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 106-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night at the Bradley Center. After allowing their last two opponents to shoot over 50 percent from the floor, the Heat held Milwaukee to 47.1 percent shooting and a 6-for-15 mark from beyond the arc.

