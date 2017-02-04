Memphis Grizzlies grind on with veteran stars and a new coach from South L.A.
When Memphis Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale was growing up in the 1980s in South Los Angeles, his single mother was determined to not allow the area's violence and volatility direct her son's future. Helen Hamilton also did not shield him from the grit it took to endure the circumstances, like escaping crossfire during a game of marbles, and the grind it took to overcome the neighborhood's deadly adversities.
