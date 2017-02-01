LeBron James would welcome Lance Stephenson on Cavs: 'I just want to win, man'
They took his words to heart Wednesday, welcoming a host of free agents to Quicken Loans Arena for a chance to tryout for a roster spot. The Cavaliers held workouts with Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich, Jordan Farmar, and Lance Stephenson in an attempt to bolster a squad that had lost seven of its last 13 games entering Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC