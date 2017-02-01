LeBron James would welcome Lance Step...

LeBron James would welcome Lance Stephenson on Cavs: 'I just want to win, man'

They took his words to heart Wednesday, welcoming a host of free agents to Quicken Loans Arena for a chance to tryout for a roster spot. The Cavaliers held workouts with Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich, Jordan Farmar, and Lance Stephenson in an attempt to bolster a squad that had lost seven of its last 13 games entering Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves.

