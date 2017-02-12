Knicks beat Spurs 94-90 to salvage fi...

Knicks beat Spurs 94-90 to salvage finale of homestand

14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points and the New York Knicks salvaged the finale of a tumultuous five-game homestand by beating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 on Sunday Knicks beat Spurs 94-90 to salvage finale of homestand Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points and the New York Knicks salvaged the finale of a tumultuous five-game homestand by beating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 on Sunday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l4ZYt9 San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili passes the ball over New York Knicks Courtney Lee and Willy Hernangomez during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

