Kings cut ties with Cousins, giving Pelicans dominant duo

In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Sacramento Kings' DeMarcus Cousins, right, drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. A person familiar with the situation said Sunday that the Sacramento Kings have agreed to trade Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer.

