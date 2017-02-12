Jahlil Okafor Linked to Trail Blazers in Recent Trade Rumor
After much speculation the past few months, it seems that Portland is in trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Marc Stein of ESPN , Jahlil Okafor was benched in Philly's recent victory over the Heat because trade talks have heated up to a boiling point.
