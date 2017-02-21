Hornets 99 - Kings 85: Blowout at Home

Walking into the game this afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets had lost five games in a row and twelve of the past thirteen, but Steve Clifford's team took advantage of Sacramento's lack of experience and chemistry on their way to a blowout that wasn't as close as the final score indicated. Ben McLemore led the Kings in scoring with 18 points while Frank Kaminsky put in 23 of his own and pulled down 13 rebounds.

