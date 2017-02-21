Hornets 99 - Kings 85: Blowout at Home
Walking into the game this afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets had lost five games in a row and twelve of the past thirteen, but Steve Clifford's team took advantage of Sacramento's lack of experience and chemistry on their way to a blowout that wasn't as close as the final score indicated. Ben McLemore led the Kings in scoring with 18 points while Frank Kaminsky put in 23 of his own and pulled down 13 rebounds.
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
