Heata s Waiters concerned about ankle...

Heata s Waiters concerned about ankle injury

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Heat guard Dion Waiters, in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career, said he's concerned about a sprained left ankle sustained in Monday's win against Minnesota and unsure of his status for the immediate future. The Heat did not practice on Tuesday, but Waiters said late Monday night that he was experiencing pain and swelling in the ankle after the game and he hopes the injury is merely a sprain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC