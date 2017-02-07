Heata s Waiters concerned about ankle injury
Heat guard Dion Waiters, in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career, said he's concerned about a sprained left ankle sustained in Monday's win against Minnesota and unsure of his status for the immediate future. The Heat did not practice on Tuesday, but Waiters said late Monday night that he was experiencing pain and swelling in the ankle after the game and he hopes the injury is merely a sprain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC