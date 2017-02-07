Heata s Waiters concerned about ankle injury

Heat guard Dion Waiters, in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career, said he's concerned about a sprained left ankle sustained in Monday's win against Minnesota and unsure of his status for the immediate future. The Heat did not practice on Tuesday, but Waiters said late Monday night that he was experiencing pain and swelling in the ankle after the game and he hopes the injury is merely a sprain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.