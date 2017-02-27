Heat leader Udonis Haslem ready to contribute in Willie Reed's absence
While Heat backup center Willie Reed has started rehab after being diagnosed with an inflamed bursa sac suffered Saturday against Indiana, veteran Udonis Haslem is preparing for extended minutes tonight in Dallas. The 6-foot-11 Reed is not wearing a boot but the injury to his right ankle has him listed as day-to-day.
