Heat guard Josh Richardson's role should grow after limited role in first...
Josh Richardson played 13 minutes and missed all five of his shots Friday, his first game after sitting 19 because of a sprained left foot. Coach Erik Spoelstra called that a "positive" and said he will work the second-year guard into the rotation as much as he can.
