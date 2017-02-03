Grizzlies 107, Wolves 99: My Mind Was...

Grizzlies 107, Wolves 99: My Mind Was Somewhere Else

When news of Zach LaVine's torn ACL broke late Saturday afternoon, the impending matchup against the Grizzlies lost most of its appeal. Who cares about one game when the most fantastic beast in transition , a true nightmare for opposing teams in the pace and space era, suffered a serious setback in his career? To be honest, my mind was somewhere else for most of the night.

