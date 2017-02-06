Gasol, Randolph lead Grizzlies past Leonard-less Spurs

The playoff race in District 24-6A appears like it will go down to the wire, so two of the teams that are battling for the fourth and final playoff spot highlight Tuesday's slate of games. The La Marque Cougars rode a high-flying Jauron Freeman and scored 26 points in the second quarter to rout their neighboring rivals, the Hitchcock Bulldogs, by the final score of 66-51, Monday at Hitchcock High School to remain undefeated in District 24-3A.

