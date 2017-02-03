Ferrell leads Mavericks to 108-104 win over Trail Blazers

Yogi Ferrell scored 32 points to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-104 on Friday night. Ferrell, who signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks six days ago, had 22 points at the half - shattering his previous career-high of 17. He's scored 71 points so far this week.

