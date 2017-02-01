Courtney Lee's improving but not to a...

Courtney Lee's improving but not to a $50 million player level

Read more: New York Post

With Derrick Rose nursing an ankle injury and Kristaps Porzingis out with a stomach virus, this was the kind of game in which Courtney Lee needed to be more than a complimentary piece. He needed to be the guy in whom the Knicks have invested $50 million; the kind of player who can help carry a squad at least for a night when it's undermanned against a hot team.

