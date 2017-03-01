Conley, Gasol lead Grizzlies past Suns, 130-112

Mike Conley scored 29 points and Marc Gasol added 28 while making all five of his 3-point shots to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Phoenix Suns, 130-112 on Tuesday night. Zach Randolph finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Tony Allen had 11 points as Memphis shot 56 percent, including 12 of 25 from outside the arc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.