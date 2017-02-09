Clippers prevail over Knicks; Oakley arrested after scuffle
Blake Griffin scored a season-high 32 points and the Clippers beat New York 119-115 on Wednesday night after ex-Knick Charles Oakley was ejected and arrested in the first quarter. Griffin was one the players close to the action as Oakley shouted at MSG chairman James Dolan and shoved away security guards before he was forcefully removed by arena security.
