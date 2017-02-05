Charlotte Hornets: Xavier Munford Signs with FC Barcelona Lassa
After a great start to 2017 with the Charlotte Hornets' D-League team, Xavier Munford elected to play overseas and signed a contract with FC Barcelona Lassa. Despite having made some impressive roster moves over the course of the past week, the Greensboro Swarm said goodbye to perhaps their best and most consistent player.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swarm and Sting.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC