All-Star Game backcourt snubs a result of NBA's absurd guard depth Guards who aren't on the All-Star rosters all make their own compelling case. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lm0jIo USA TODAY Sports' AJ Neuharth-Keusch discusses the overabundance of top-notch guards in the NBA and how many of them were left out of this year's All-Star game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.