Wizards get hot from 3-point territory to beat Trail Blazers
Bradley Beal scored 25 points and John Wall had 24 as the Washington Wizards took a page from the Portland Trail Blazers' playbook by hitting 13 3-pointers in a comfortable 120-101 victory on Monday afternoon. The Wizards, who rely less on the 3-pointer than almost any NBA team, were 13 of 23 from beyond the arc in their 12th consecutive home victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC