Vince Carter pulled off an incredible layup hours before his 40th birthday that's a mirror image of one he had 12 years ago Vince Carter turned 40 on Thursday, but on Wednesday night proved yet again that for him on the basketball court, age truly is just a number. Against the Raptors on the eve of his birthday, Carter unleashed an excellent layup in the second quarter, in which he spins 360 degrees around a defender beneath the basket before laying in a reverse.

