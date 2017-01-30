U.S. basketball players 'stranded' in UAE, unable to return to teams in Iran
In the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order barring many people from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the U.S., much has been made of the difficulties the ban has caused for some foreign athletes playing in America. However, there is another side to the coin, as a pair of American basketball players who ply their trade in Iran have discovered.
