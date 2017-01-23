Time for Knicks to get smart, deal Carmelo or Rose and get young
This just isn't working as Carmelo Anthony is taking unncessary shots from his boss and Derrick Rose doesn't seem to interested in being in New York. Maybe Carmelo Anthony heard LeBron James sounding the alarm from New Orleans late Monday that it's time for the Cleveland Cavaliers to upgrade the roster before they defend their championship this spring.
