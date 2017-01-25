Stephen Curry shared an anecdote that shows how unlikely his NBA ascent has been
Curry went from a little-scouted, undersized combo guard in college, to a sharpshooting, borderline All-Star NBA player, to perhaps the most lethal offensive player in the league. However, on Tuesday, while visiting his high school in Charlotte, North Carolina, Curry shared an anecdote from before his college rise that shows unlikely an NBA career, let alone NBA dominance, once seemed.
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
