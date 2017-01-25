Stephen Curry shared an anecdote that shows how unlikely his NBA ascent has been

Curry went from a little-scouted, undersized combo guard in college, to a sharpshooting, borderline All-Star NBA player, to perhaps the most lethal offensive player in the league. However, on Tuesday, while visiting his high school in Charlotte, North Carolina, Curry shared an anecdote from before his college rise that shows unlikely an NBA career, let alone NBA dominance, once seemed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.