Report: Denver is giving a 10-day contract to F/C Johnny O'Bryant
In the latest game of roster musical chairs, the Denver Nuggets will waive Mo Williams and turn to the D-League for their next contestant on, "how long can you remain a Denver Nugget?" Per Chris Dempsey the Nuggets will add forward/center Johnny O'Bryant: #Nuggets will waive G Mo Williams and plan to sign forward Johnny O'Bryant to a 10-day contract, according to league sources. Watching the Denver Nuggets play with their 15th roster spot this year has been amusing.
