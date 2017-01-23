Report: Denver is giving a 10-day contract to F/C Johnny O'Bryant

In the latest game of roster musical chairs, the Denver Nuggets will waive Mo Williams and turn to the D-League for their next contestant on, "how long can you remain a Denver Nugget?" Per Chris Dempsey the Nuggets will add forward/center Johnny O'Bryant: #Nuggets will waive G Mo Williams and plan to sign forward Johnny O'Bryant to a 10-day contract, according to league sources. Watching the Denver Nuggets play with their 15th roster spot this year has been amusing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.