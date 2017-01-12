Preview: Pistons at Jazz
The Utah Jazz are fresh off a mammoth victory that signals their rising status in the Western Conference and look to follow up the win when they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Utah outplayed and outworked the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers while recording a 100-92 victory Tuesday and can move to a season-best nine games over .500 with a win over Detroit.
