Portland Trail Blazers at midseason: 'Rocky' first half hasn't derailed playoff hopes

One game after dismantling the reigning-champion Cleveland Cavaliers with a hope-inspiring victory on a day that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency, the Trail Blazers crashed painfully back to reality. Hosting an Orlando team that had lost four in a row and was playing in the middle of a six-game West Coast trip, the Blazers watched helplessly as the Magic made their first nine shots and built a stunning 18-1 lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.