Pistons vs. Pacers: Detroit without consecutive wins in over a month
Indiana Pacers forward Paul George controls the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Mich. vs. Indiana Pacers When: 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 3 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -4 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for an open thread at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons kick off a two-game home stand Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers.
