Phil Jackson gave Carmelo Anthony a special bonus in his $124 million ...

With the Knicks, losers of 14 of their last 18 games, falling to 20-27 on the season, reports have emerged that team president Phil Jackson is "determined" to trade Anthony and rebuild around Kristaps Porzingis. In doing so, Jackson has reportedly contacted the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers to gauge their interest in a trade.

