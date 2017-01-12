Part 2: The Knicksiest Move

What would you expect a Dolan-run Knicks team to do before the deadline? How many times has he blown it up when he sees the team is not championship caliber? We have a few reasons to double down and push towards the playoffs. Our starting lineup is experienced and understands how to play under pressure, so we might have a better chance of knocking off a high seed than another team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.