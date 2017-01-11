OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview - Jan 11, 2017

Oct 13, 2016; Tulsa, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook points into the stand in game against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports Fresh off the back of a victory against the Chicago Bulls, the OKC Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, in the second match-up between the two sides this season.

