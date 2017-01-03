NBA TV Betting Odds: Memphis Grizzlie...

NBA TV Betting Odds: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Maddux Sports Blog

The Memphis Grizzlies are banged up but have won two-straight and four of its past six SU to improve to 22-14 on the season and it will travel to face the young Los Angeles Lakers in the second-half of an NBA TV double-header. The Grizzlies are 4.5 point favorites in the game which has an over/under of 206 points according to NBA oddsmakers at bookmaker 5dimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maddux Sports Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC